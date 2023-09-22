Arizona State Coach Unleashes Fired Up Rant, Is A Must-Watch For College Football Fans: ‘Not Playing To Lose’

Videos by OutKick

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham gave fans what will almost certainly be one of the best rants of the season.

Football coaches going on unhinged rants is one of the best aspects of the sport. NFL coaches do it from time to time, but nothing matches a great college football rant.

It’s truly comedic. It’s safe to say Mike Gundy’s “I’m a man” rant remains the undisputed champion of rants, but there are also plenty of other great examples.

Enter Kenny Dillingham. He fired up the Sun Devils with a rant about playing to win that sounds like it was coming straight from Herm Edwards.

Kenny Dillingham rants about playing to win the game.

With the Sun Devils sitting at 1-2 and a game with #5 USC looming on the horizon Saturday night, the ASU head coach had to get everyone fired up. He definitely didn’t disappoint.

“If you don’t expect to win every game, you got a problem. I don’t care if I’m playing Michael Jordan in basketball. I’m not playing to lose! Otherwise, why would I play? I’m not just gonna play because it’s fun. No! What’s fun is competing to win. So, you’re playing to win! That’s it! And if you don’t, whatever happens after the game, it doesn’t matter,” the ASU coach told the media during an incredibly passionate rant Wednesday.

A fired up Dillingham further added, “You then watch the tape, and you get better, and you grow, and you get better and grow and get better. And eventually, right, Saturday nights are going to feel better. But if you don’t take the field and you expect to win the football game, something’s wrong. You should expect to win. Otherwise, you shouldn’t be on the field.

Life is a circle….@KennyDillingham "You're playing to win (the game). pic.twitter.com/xrkyEQX8qC — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 21, 2023

Dillingham rants about playing to win ahead of USC game.

You know the saying time is a flat circle? It was made famous in season one of “True Detective,” but existed before the HBO hit popularized it.

This entire situation kind of fits in that vibe. Herm Edwards was the previous ASU coach before Kenny Dillingham was hired, and what was Edwards famous for?

Ranting about playing to win the game. Now, Dillingham is running the show in Tempe and giving a very similar speech to the one his predecessor gave in the NFL.

There’s no way this is a complete and total coincidence, right? There’s not a football coach or fan that I know who is unaware of Herm Edwards famous “play to win” rant.

At the very least, it had to be subconsciously in Dillingham’s mind. It was simply too similar for me to believe the ASU coach has never seen it.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham unloads passionate rant about playing to win. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Now, will this rant be enough to get the Sun Devils fired up for the game against USC? Well, Kenny Dillingham and his team need all the help they can get as +34.5 underdogs. Might be time to call in any favors with God they might have. At least fans got an incredibly entertaining rant. That can’t ever be taken away no matter what happens on the scoreboard Saturday night.