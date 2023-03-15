Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Lives It Up On A Boat

Videos by OutKick

Jarrett Stidham has a new NFL team and his wife Kennedy is also crushing it on vacation.

The former Auburn star recently agreed to terms to join the Denver Broncos for up to $10 million over two years.

It’s his largest payday since joining the NFL by a substantial margin.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Well, while Jarrett Stidham is busy figuring out his NFL future, his wife Kennedy is living it up on vacation in Punta Mita.

Kennedy, who has generated some attention in the past, shared a photo of herself soaking up some sun on a boat shortly before her husband’s new deal was announced.

Kennedy Stidham is a low-key content queen.

This certainly isn’t the first time Kennedy Stidham has found away to generate a little buzz. Fans definitely took notice during her husband’s first career start this past season with the Raiders.

Jarrett Stidham sliced and diced his way to 365 passing yards in a loss, but Kennedy might have been the real winner that day.

Now, Jarrett Stidham has a new team, at least $5 million coming his way and his wife is enjoying life on a boat.

There might be a lot of negativity in the world right now, but it certainly doesn’t seem to be impacting the Stidham family.

You simply can’t ever be sad on a boat. That’s a fact of life The Lonely Island taught us.

Jarrett Stidham might not get many looks for snaps in Denver behind Russell Wilson, but with Kennedy and Ciara in the same town, there might be plenty of content opportunities. At the very least, she’s slowly but surely turning into a star in her own right.