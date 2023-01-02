Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy was fired up to watch him start Sunday against the 49ers.

The former Auburn star got the starting nod under center after Josh McDaniels benched Derek Carr. While the Raiders lost 37-34, Stidham put on a show.

He finished his first NFL start with 365 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Not a bad performance at all, and his wife got captured on the broadcast camera fired up for a flag.

Kennedy Stidham would like a flag pic.twitter.com/gI6F8hS4Tx — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 1, 2023

Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy is active on social media.

While Jarrett Stidham introduced himself to the league Sunday, Kennedy is no stranger to attention online.

In fact, she boasts more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Personally, I had no idea Jarrett Stidham was even married.

However, after doing a Big J journalistic dive into her social media content, I think it’s safe to say he married a woman with star potential.

Judging by the fact Stidham put up some big numbers Sunday, there should be plenty of eyeballs on him to close out the season Sunday against the Chiefs.

Then, he’ll have to battle it out in the offseason for reps. However, knowing that the TV cameras love his wife is certainly a bonus.

We had J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend go viral Saturday and now, Kennedy Stidham has followed suit. It was a hell of a weekend for WAGs.