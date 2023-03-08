Videos by OutKick

Kendrick Perkins continues to double and triple down on implying NBA voters are racist, and he’s now openly arguing with George Karl.

The former Boston Celtics center got torn to shreds Tuesday on “First Take” by JJ Redick after the legendary Duke guard finally had enough of Perkins’ antics.

Bravely, Redick crushed Perkins for continuing to imply NBA voters must be racist if they’re voting for white MVPs.

JJ Redick calls out First Take for inventing narratives and pushes back on Kendrick Perkins for alleging that white NBA MVP voters have a racial bias against the black athletes.pic.twitter.com/N15yFB5evX — OutKick (@Outkick) March 7, 2023

Kendrick Perkins goes after George Karl.

Tuesday afternoon hours, Perkins hopped on Twitter and declared, “A Speaker of TRUTH has no friends!!!”

Very brave. Very bold.

A Speaker of TRUTH has no friends!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2023

Karl saw it and voiced his disagreement and reminded that the truth “is about facts” and “not casual opinions.”

It was a very vanilla and professional response from the former NBA head coach.

Untrue @KendrickPerkins cause honest educated people respect Truth



Also don’t forget that Truth is about facts not casual opinions https://t.co/EkjxYU3UHN — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 7, 2023

Due to the fact we live in stupid times, Perkins didn’t use it as a learning opportunity. He responded that Karl “most definitely” has “a few skeletons” in his “closet.”

.@CoachKarl22 do you of all people want to go there today? Because I definitely have time homeboy. YOU most definitely have a few Skeletons in your damn closet. https://t.co/QUGSL6EHDv — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2023

Ultimately, Karl kept it classy and reminded Perkins he’s much older and wiser and that voters aren’t racist at all.

Go where @KendrickPerkins? I was talking truth when u were in diapers. Coach Dean Smith introduced me to it and I’ve lived it since.



The truth here is the MVP voters aren’t racist, Jokic is gonna win it again cause he deserves it and u still owe me dinner from the Bubble 🙂 https://t.co/acPpTwQ1kg — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 7, 2023

Karl won this fight.

As a general rule in life, if you’re angry online, you’re losing. The same applies to life in general, but it definitely applies to your actions online.

Karl kept his responses classy and to the point: NBA voters aren’t racist and simply shouting that doesn’t make you correct.

Kendrick Perkins chose to be immature and threatened to air whatever skeletons Karl might have in the closet. If you’re going to tweet something like that, you better back it up. Otherwise keep it to yourself.

Kendrick Perkins argues with George Karl on Twitter. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Perkins has been getting dragged across the web ever since Redick rightfully called him out. Simply accusing people of being racist without proof can’t be tolerated. If you hear it, you have the obligation to push back. That’s what Redick and Karl both did to Kendrick Perkins. Both deserve to be applauded.