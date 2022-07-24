Kendrick Perkins Runs A Multi-Million Dollar Frenchie Bulldog Business, Has A Stud Named ‘Jay-Z’ Worth $1 Million

Kendrick Perkins earned $57 million during his 14-season career in the NBA and is collecting a sizable paycheck as an ESPN analyst these days, but his Frenchie Bulldog breeding business may be the most lucrative adventure yet.

Perkins got into the Frenchie business just four years ago when his brother-in-law, Thomas Alpough, approached him about how much money there was in the dog breeding game.

The former NBA champ was skeptical at first, but after Alpough sold six puppies for almost $60,000 in three days he was all in.

As Perkins explained to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, he and Alpough formed a company called Big League Exotics (BLE), built up a kennel, created some social media pages and began reinvesting proceeds from sales into purchasing more adult Frenchies to breed.

Not all Frenchies are the same, however. As they started their business, black and white Frenchies were all anyone knew, but then came the lilac and Merle frenchies.

“Originally, Frenchies started, and there were black and white Frenchies. Then, all of a sudden, they started coming out with lilac Frenchies, that were bluish-white, with polka dots and things of that nature,” Perkins explained.

“Then you have the Merles [which resemble Dalmations’ patterns]. But now you have fluffy Frenchies, which are high-dollar. Fluffy Frenchies have fur, different colors, it’s the new wave. Those dogs start out at $100K-$150K.”

Now Perkins has dogs in his kennel that are worth $250k and $500k.

While Perkins and his brother-in-law have worked hard, this all comes back to Jay-Z. Not the rapper Jay-Z, but the stud they purchased who has a bloodline that had never been seen before in the United States.

The pink fur and spotted Jay-Z carried the hefty price tag of $1 million, but Perkins and his partners couldn’t pass him up.

While one might imagine that selling the female Frenchies is how Perkins makes his money, it’s actually Jay-Z and the selling of his semen.

“You make money from selling their semen,” Perkins, said. “You’ve got your stud fees, and with Jay-Z, the semen starts at $100K.”

After purchasing Jay-Z, Perkins said he’s received offers of “several million dollars” for the stud, but they’ve turned them all down.

As for the highest price Perkins has sold one single Frenchie for? A cool $250,000.