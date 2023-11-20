Adult Actress Kendra Lust Snaps Picture With Roger Goodell At Detroit Game, Praises Lions Cheerleaders

Videos by OutKick

Porn star Kendra Lust had herself a fun Sunday watching the Detroit Lions go to work against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 8-2, and the team now holds complete control of the NFC North. It would take an incredible collapse for this season to go the wrong way for Dan Campbell and company. Of course, this is Detroit we’re talking about. Anything is possible, but for now, Campbell and the Lions are rolling.

Lust was certainly all smiles watching Jared Goff and the Lions earn their eighth win of the season. Not only was she in attendance, but the famous porn star scored sideline tickets.

She even snapped a picture with Roger Goodell. That’s the kind of crossover content you didn’t know you needed.

Kendra Lust watches the Lions improve to 8-2.

Obviously, there’s one question that must be asked. Did Roger Goodell know who Kendra Lust was when they grabbed a photo together?

Kendra Lust was asked that specific question on Instagram, but her lips appear to be sealed for the moment.

Check out the exchange below, and interpret it however you’d like.

Kendra Lust snaps picture at Lions/Bears game with Roger Goodell. (Credit: Kendra Lust/Instagram)

For those of you who don’t know, the popular adult entertainer is a huge sports fan. She’s a Michigan gal who loves the Lions and the UFC.

For the first time in my lifetime and also the first time in decades for her, the Lions finally have a competitive team.

When you have the chance for sideline passes to watch one of the most dominant teams in the NFL, you have to take it. That’s just a fact, and if you can squeeze some viral content out of it?

That includes Kendra Lust praising the Lions cheerleaders.

Kendra Lust had fun at the Lions/Bears game. (Credit: X/Screenshot)

What a day of content for the Lions. The team earned its eighth win of the season, and one of the most famous porn stars on the planet – who is an OutKick fan favorite – was in attendance. You never know what you’re going to get in the NFL or online. This crossover event is a perfect example of that fact. We’ll have to wait to see if Roger Goodell hangs this photo in his office. Let’s not rule anything out. Let us know your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.