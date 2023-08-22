Kendall Jenner Loses All Her Clothing For New Ad Campaign

Videos by OutKick

Kendall Jenner’s new ad campaign features literally zero clothing.

Kendall is widely-viewed as the most successful model tied to the Jenner/Kardashian family, and it’s not really up for debate.

While many other members make a living in the reality TV industry, Kendall is the definition of a supermodel. She’s mega-famous and has been a dominant force in modeling for a long time.

What happens when you’re a star? You get paid a ton of money to star in advertising campaigns, and it appears Stella McCartney swung for the fences with its new ad featuring Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous models on the planet. She stars in a new Stella McCartney ad campaign. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kendall Jenner’s Stella McCartney ad lacks clothing.

The popular clothing brand dropped an ad for its winter campaign featuring the Jenner daughter and it’s begging to get censored on Instagram.

In terms of pushing the boundaries, it’s hard to imagine things could get dicier than this post. It’s edgy to say the least.

Jenner remains a content machine.

You can say a lot of things about Kendall Jenner. The one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t move the needle. She absolutely does.

The woman knows content better than just about anyone in the content game. Other than her outrageous Pepsi commercial, she usually doesn’t miss.

If you want numbers, clicks, likes, page views and clout, you team up with Kendall Jenner. It’s a foolproof strategy.

Losing all her clothes in the process seems like a guaranteed way to go viral.

Kendall Jenner goes nude in new Stella McCartney ad campaign. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine this ad campaign from Stella McCartney doesn’t blow up. There’s just no way, right?

You can’t throw the popular model without any clothing up on the internet and expect people to not notice. It’s the nature of the game, and Jenner remains elite in all facets of competition.