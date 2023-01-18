Kendal Briles Expected To Leave Arkansas For Same Job At TCU

After losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Sam Pittman is looking for a new offensive coordinator at Arkansas. Just days after Garrett Riley took the same job at Clemson, TCU zeroed in on Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles.

According to 247 Sports, Sonny Dykes has moved quickly to fill the position and Kendal Briles is expected to accept the offer for his Big 12 return. Briles had been at Arkansas since 2020 and was linked to other jobs this offseason, but decided to stay at Arkansas, until the TCU job opened up.

Just over two weeks ago, Briles had tweeted a message about being excited for another season with QB KJ Jefferson. Now, he’s on the move to coach the Horned Frogs. Before his run at different schools, Briles had coached with his father Art Briles at Baylor from 2008-2016, before his father was fired. From 2017-2019, Kendal Briles coached at FAU, Houston and Florida State, before being hired by Sam Pittman.

Producing the best offensive stats in the past seven seasons, the Razorbacks averaged 32.5 points per game during the 2022 campaign. Quarterback KJ Jefferson looked to take the next step in his progression as an SEC star quarterback, throwing for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns. Now, the Razorbacks QB will have a new play-caller for his final season in Fayetteville.

This has certainly been a tough offseason for Sam Pittman, losing Barry Odom, LB coach Michael Scherer, TE coach Dowell Loggains and CB coach Dominique Bowman.

For Kendal Briles, his return to the Big 12 will certainly help TCU in recruiting and running the same type of offense that helped Horned Frogs succeed in 2022.

As for Arkansas, look for Sam Pittman to not waste much time in trying to hire a replacement.