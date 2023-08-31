Kelly Stafford Regrets Podcast Comments Made About Husband Matthew Stafford

Videos by OutKick

Kelly Stafford didn’t do hubby Matthew Stafford any favors last season after spilling too much info on the Rams quarterback.

In a major step-back season for the Rams, Stafford and crew lacked complete confidence in themselves compared to the Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021.

Kelly typically makes headlines for defending her husband. Now she’s generating news for talking too much on her husband.

Kelly admitted to causing a bit of controversy after recently speaking on Matthew Stafford’s ‘disconnect’ in the locker room on her podcast.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In retrospect, Kelly Stafford regrets sharing her podcast comments with the world, calling it the “worst thing” she’s done as an NFL WAG.

“That was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife’s name is in the media, if it’s talking about sports,” Kelly Stafford told Detroit news outlet, Local 4.

Kelly Stafford said Matthew’s younger teammates are addicted to their phones, thus the disconnection.

“I felt pretty bad last week,” she admitted. “I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week.”

Here’s what Kelly said on her podcast, “The Morning After”:

It’s kind of crazy. So Matthew’s been in the league a long time. He’s like, ‘The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly.’ … But he’s like, ‘I feel like I can’t connect. In the old days, you’d come out of practice, you’d shower, and people would be playing cards, interacting…But they get out of practice and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones. … Matthew’s like, ‘I don’t know… Am I the dad? Do I take their phones? What do I do here?’…They say ‘sir’ to him and (stuff). He’s like, ‘No, we’re on the same level here; we’re both playing in the league. Let me get to know you.’

Kelly’s certainly right if she’s arguing that the world needs fewer public figures with podcasts. Every celebrity or athlete requires a level of mystery rather than knowing T.M.I. about the person.

She’s got her audience, but do we really need Matthew Stafford’s wife to host a podcast … probably not.