Kelly Stafford Defends Charissa Thompson, Snaps On ‘F–king Selfish’ Feminist Sideline Reporters Over Attack

Kelly Stafford fired up the Truth Express Friday and took a flamethrower to the sideline reporter community that ganged up on her friend Charissa Thompson.

By now, those of you who care, know that Thompson admitted on a podcast to using a few clichés over the years in reports when coaches wouldn’t talk to her or didn’t have time to talk to her at football games she was covering. Blue checkmark Big J sideline reporters, which is like 99.9% all women, went nuts. They were pissed.

“I’ve said this before, and I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again: I would make up the reports sometimes. Because the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime, or it was too late and I didn’t want to screw up the report.”

“I’m just going to make this up,” Thompson said this week.

She has since walked back some of the comments and added that she has “nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in(.)”

Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, said oh hell naw, you’re not going to attack my friend like that.

Kelly saw this as feminists launching a nasty attack on one of their own.

“Wish I could tag all the people that need to hear this. Instead I’ll leave it here in hopes it reaches them,” Stafford, one to never hold her tongue, said on Instagram.

“To piggy back: If you use someone who is getting knocked down to further your career and get your name out there? What does that say about you? I could tell you what it looks like from afar, but I’m gonna give you the benefit of the doubt and instead of hating on you, forgive you for being so f–king selfish.”

This caused a tidal wave of emotions to pour out on Instagram.

Not surprisingly, the blue checkmark mafia didn’t come after Kelly Stafford. The likes of Molly McGrath and some of the others who went nuts on Thompson know better than to step up to a battle with Stafford. It’s going to get ugly.

This woman might be filthy rich to the point where she could just stay quiet and live comfortably without the drama, but if there’s anyone in the NFL wife circuit that wants the smoke, as the street likes to say, it’s Kelly Stafford.

The checkmarks know it.