Kelly Stafford Uses Revealing Ciara Post To Poke Fun At Herself

Kelly Stafford has no problem being the butt of a joke.

Ahead of the Rams absolutely dominating the Broncos on Christmas, Matthew Stafford’s wife posted a revealing post of Ciara, who is married to Russell Wilson, on her Instagram to amp up people for the game.

However, she was all laughs as she captioned the post contrasting Ciara in a Christmas outfit to her disheveled look with, “Win, lose or draw..it’s safe to say both qbs are winning today.”

Kelly Stafford uses Ciara to poke fun at herself. She compared their appearances in an Instagram post. (Credit: Kelly Stafford/Instagram)

In an era where a lot of people – especially public figures – take themselves way too seriously, it’s great to see someone having a little fun at their own expense.

Ciara is well-known for being one of the most famous women in music. She also plays off her sex appeal. It’s kind of her thing, or at least was back in the day.

Clearly, Kelly Stafford wanted to use the Christmas NFL matchup as an opportunity to compare and contrast their vibes.

If you’re going to be on social media, you might as well be funny. Having a side-by-side shot of Ciara rocking a revealing Christmas outfit and a cowboy hat next to Kelly Stafford looking like she just got up is pretty funny.

I don’t care who you are, it’s definitely funny, especially with the caption.

While maybe taking the self-imposed L on Instagram, the Rams beat the hell out of the Broncos and got the team’s coach fired. Overall, a solid time for Matthew Stafford’s wife, even if she didn’t look her best in the post.