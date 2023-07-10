Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma State softball saw its ace enter the transfer portal over the weekend. Kelly Maxwell, a two-time All-American led the Cowgirls to three-straight Women’s College World Series appearances.

She will conclude her career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

It is rumored, but not official, that Maxwell could end up at Oklahoma— her former program’s biggest rival. The college softball world was already flipped on its head with her decision to transfer. Maxwell leaving Oklahoma State to join the three-time reigning national championships would set it on fire.

The Big 12’s Co-Pitcher of the Year went 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and a conference-leading 229 strikeouts in more than 140 innings pitched. She pumps the fastball and her off-speed stuff is filthy.

To say that losing Maxwell leaves a big hole in the Cowgirls’ pitching staff would be understated. The gravity of her exit creates a much larger conversation.

Her transfer will leave Oklahoma State scrambling to fill that void over the next few months. It will also force the staff to change its entire outlook for next season.

Despite the disappointing reality of Maxwell’s departure, head coach Kenny Gajewski offered a very cool statement after the decision became official. He was actually on vacation at the time.

There is a lot of contention in the transfer portal era. Especially when NIL enters the equation.

Kelly Maxwell’s transfer left the fanbase in Stillwater full of rage.

The anger will only get worse if she lands in Norman.

Gajewski could have echoed their sentiments. He could have led with resentment, and expressed his issues with the current transfer system. Many coaches before him aired their grievances.

Instead, Gajewski’s statement was pure grace. It was nothing but class.

Perhaps most importantly, Gajewski didn’t complain about what happened, nor did he complain about the rules. He embraced reality and asked that his fanbase do the same. Onto the next!