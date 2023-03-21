Best Hair In College Basketball Announces Return For Super Senior Year

Videos by OutKick

Keli Leaupepe is running it back! The best hair in college basketball is returning for his super senior year.

Source: Loyola Marymount's Keli Leaupepe will return to school next season and use his additional year of eligibility. Averaged 13.3 PPG and 6.8 RPG this past season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2023

Leupepe, a name that most college basketball fans may not know, has grown a cult-like following over the last few seasons. West Coast Conference viewers have been treated to the Australia-native’s game — and glorious look — since 2019. Sickos on the East Coast have stayed up to watch him play since he arrived on campus. Others have been introduced to his greatness through social media.

If you are familiar with Keli Leupepe, welcome back. If you are not, welcome.

At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Leupepe was the leading rebounder for Loyola Marymount in 2022/23, and averaged the second-most points per game in an average of 32.1 minutes. The importance of his presence in the paint for the Lions cannot be understated.

They call him the Australian hammer for a reason.

But don’t leave him unguarded on the perimeter because he will knock down a triple in your face!

KELI LEAUPEPE! His second three of the half!#RaiseTheStanda pic.twitter.com/0PJAEPk1Kw — LMU Men's Basketball (@lmulionsMBB) February 26, 2023

Looking for someone to run the court and drop a dime? He can do that too!

That's a big point guard. Keli Leaupepe can do it all!@lmulionsmbb pic.twitter.com/lfwWeR50su — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 18, 2022

Loyola Marymount’s success on the hardwood largely relies on Leaupepe. Simply stated, when he is on, there is no stopping him.

And now, due to a blanket waiver granted to all athletes during the COVID-19-shortened 2019/20 season, Leaupepe is not leaving us just yet. His return is imminent and we, as fans, are better for it.

While his play is one thing, Leaupepe’s look is another. As is his persona, which is impossible to root against.

Keli Leaupepe fun facts. (via LMU Athletics)

Up until this past season, Leaupepe rocked a mullet that was simply unmatched. He also balanced out the party in the back with a mustache.

Keli Leaupepe is my new favorite player in college basketball. Mullet and a stache? Incredible. Dude has been lighting it up with 17 points (4 3's) to keep LMU in the game pic.twitter.com/8EyTBwrwRw — Alex Margulies (@marguliespxp) December 19, 2021

Couldn't agree more with @BenBrust…



Loving Keli Leaupepe's game, hair, overall court presence in this Minnesota vs. @lmulionsmbb matchup. Electric pic.twitter.com/CB9hk8Shyl — Alex Roux (@a_roux) November 28, 2020

Not enough words to describe how glorious Keli Leaupepe's hair is. pic.twitter.com/nJBHiulJKK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 20, 2021

An update on Keli Leaupepe’s mullet…



It’s still glorious. 🥬 pic.twitter.com/eAaw4nVkQP — BroBible (@BroBible) February 28, 2021

Although Leaupepe cut the lettuce ahead of his senior year, the mullet remained. Just on a smaller scale.

Keli Leaupepe, via LMU Athletics

By the end of the season, it was back to raging— even inside a ponytail.

If you have a mullet with a ponytail, you are instantly my favorite college basketball player.



Keli Leaupepe from Loyola Marymount. pic.twitter.com/SsrFhbGHsU — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 6, 2023

Where Loyola Marymount’s first round conference tournament loss to BYU was once a tragic day for college basketball, it no longer comes with such sadness. Keli Leaupepe is running it back!