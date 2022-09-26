Keith Olbermann Really Wants Us to Know He Once Dated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Keith Olbermann, 63 years old and never married, once had a girlfriend. He really wants us to know that, and know that it was Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Monday, Olbermann accused Sinema of selling out her progressive values after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) referred to Sinema as an “effective” first-term senator.

To McConnell’s comment, Olbermann tweeted the following:

“When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left.

“Now she has embraced the Political Industry™️ where there is only process, not policy, and never people.

“Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress.”

Perhaps Sinema’s more moderate worldview does, indeed, outrage Olbermann. Though based on his Twitter behavior, he only publicizes his distress over her newfound political views to remind people that he wasn’t lonely for all of his 63 years.

Olbermann has been tweeting about his past relationship with Sen. Sinema for years. Here are some screenshots:

Soft launching the fact that you dated Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/SEzrCHt3aI — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) September 26, 2022

Clearly, he’s not over her dumping him.

Still, as embarrassing as it should be for Olbermann to continuously recount a long-ago failed relationship, it pales in comparison to the humiliation Sinema must feel.

No matter what she accomplishes in Congress, no matter how many radical bills she prevents from passing, she shall never live down dating Keith Olbermann.

Look at this nut:

Seeing that video makes you wonder if dating this loon was what made Sinema more moderate. Having dinner with Olbermann could easily sour one’s taste of liberals.

As we explained this year, the hideous state of Olbermann is a warning to the woke: he is how it ends. Sinema may have gotten out just in time.

Dating Keith Olbermann also appears to have made Sinema rethink other areas of her personal life. We will let GOP strategist Greg Price explain:

All it took was dating Keith Olbermann for Krysten Sinema to stop being a progressive, spend the rest of her career making Democrats angry, and become bisexual. Makes sense. https://t.co/7LPVxk62Hr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

Hard to come back from that one, no?

To be fair, we don’t blame Olbermann for struggling to let go of his past relationship. For a guy like him, there aren’t more fish in the sea.