Keith Olbermann Doesn’t Want The Media To Defend Trevor Bauer

Most of the media that smeared Trevor Bauer over unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations have been silent on the topic since Bauer read aloud text messages on Monday in which his accuser admitted to a plan to frame him.

But there’s one particular member of the media — or former member of the media, we should say — that is not pretending as if the text messages do not exist.

That would be former TV host Keith Olbermann. Olbermann is doubling down, despite the evidence that proves the woman lied.

Olbermann woke up Thursday — alone, we should add — and feigned outrage over a New York Post article holding the media accountable for its dishonest, overzealous coverage of Bauer’s rape case.

He pulled out the caps:

First, Bauer is not “banned.” MLB reinstated him last year.

Second, the author of the piece, Miranda Devine, hardly “defended” Bauer.

Rather, she documented how the press declared him guilty until proven innocent. Devine expressed that such damage is incalculable.

“Where does Trevor Bauer go to get his reputation back? His MLB career?” she asks.

“Two years of his life down the toilet, the lost opportunities, the stress of being falsely accused as a violent rapist: How does he rewind the clock?

“He can’t. Nobody ever can.”

Correct.

As we wrote earlier this week, the woman and the sheepish media cost Bauer two years in MLB. They inflicted years of public disdain upon him. Even the truth cannot return those years to Bauer.

The duo — the accuser and “reporters” — ruined his life.

And they’ve shown no remorse.

Baseball writer Ken Rosenthal, an obvious weasel, headlined a column for The Athletic last January criticizing the team for not releasing Bauer sooner, titled “Dodgers’ decision to cut ties with Trevor Bauer shouldn’t have been difficult at all,” But Rosenthal has yet to acknowledge the text messages this week.

OutKick asked The Athletic and parent company the New York Times about Rosenthal’s silence. Unfortunately, the outlets will not respond:

Same with ESPN.

In fact, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on ESPN’s flagship program First Take Wednesday morning with Stephen A. Smith. However, the topic of Bauer never emerged.

Instead, the network asked him about the lack of black players in MLB and what he is going to do about it.

“Let me transition, because I would be remiss not to bring this up,” Smith began. “African American participation in the sport, from a player’s perspective, is at 6.2%. How much of a concern is that to you as a commissioner? And what is being done to rectify that.”

Pathetic.

Regarding Keith Olbermann, who is also pathetic, we assume he’s just lonely, bitter, depressed, and aging.

Olbermann wants others, including Bauer, to be as miserable as he is.

Look at the guy:

