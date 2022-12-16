Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar, Other Left-Wing Twitter Accounts Suspended

Twitter suspended various far-Left accounts on Thursday night.

The list includes former commentator Keith Olbermann, tweeter Aaron Rupar, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, and The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell.

It’s unclear what prompted any of the suspensions. Neither Twitter nor Elon Musk has offered an explanation as of publication.

Keith Olbermann has been deleted pic.twitter.com/w2aL7ovitQ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 16, 2022

We hope Twitter did not suspend these characters for their opinions. As deranged and loathsome as Olbermann is, we don’t condone censoring individuals for their speech.

However, there are sufficient reasons to suspend accounts that engage in doxing, harassment, or pornography.

Note: no one is suggesting Mr. Olbermann uploaded any nudes. At least we hope no one is imagining as much.

Still, it’s amusing to see fellow blue-checks screech over these suspensions. It’s the same group that swiftly defended previous management each time it banned a conservative accounts for their contradicting opinions.

What happened to “it’s a private company”? Or “did you read “Terms of Service”? “Start your Twitter, you bigots!”

Nope.



I oppose banning accounts for their opinions. If Twitter suspended Rupar for his, I would call that a bad move.



The point of #2 is we don't know why. There are other things to get suspended for than speech: doxxing, harassing, etc.https://t.co/oeYP2JxHrl — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 16, 2022

Suffice it to say this development lacks details. OutKick will update this story with more news and analysis when we learn more.

That said, picturing Keith Olbermann panicking alone in his apartment full of pets because he lost his sole source of connection to human life ought to spark some giggles.