Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Decision

Kedon Slovis is heading to the BYU Cougars.
The former Pittsburgh quarterback announced Saturday that he’s transferring to Provo to play for the Cougars.
“I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work,” the QB with one year of eligibility left tweeted in part.
Kedon Slovis is capable of making plays.
In terms of QBs in the portal with a ton of experience, there aren’t many passers who have taken more reps than Slovis.
He started his college career at USC, bounced to Pitt for a season and is now headed to Provo to play for the BYU Cougars.
The talented college veteran has definitely been around the block.
The former USC starter has thrown for 9,973 yards, 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions since his first season back in 2019. That’s a very accomplished stat line.
It’s certainly not the most impressive you’ll ever see, but it’s very solid. Now, with BYU making the move to the Big 12 next season, the team has an experienced QB1 under center.
Hopefully, Slovis is able to put together a very solid final season. Fans of the Cougars should definitely be very happy with the commitment.