Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Decision

Kedon Slovis is heading to the BYU Cougars.

The former Pittsburgh quarterback announced Saturday that he’s transferring to Provo to play for the Cougars.

“I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work,” the QB with one year of eligibility left tweeted in part.

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work. #GoCougs

Kedon Slovis is capable of making plays.

In terms of QBs in the portal with a ton of experience, there aren’t many passers who have taken more reps than Slovis.

He started his college career at USC, bounced to Pitt for a season and is now headed to Provo to play for the BYU Cougars.

The talented college veteran has definitely been around the block.

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis transfers to BYU. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The former USC starter has thrown for 9,973 yards, 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions since his first season back in 2019. That’s a very accomplished stat line.

It’s certainly not the most impressive you’ll ever see, but it’s very solid. Now, with BYU making the move to the Big 12 next season, the team has an experienced QB1 under center.

Kedon Slovis transfers to BYU. He has one year of eligibility left. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Slovis is able to put together a very solid final season. Fans of the Cougars should definitely be very happy with the commitment.