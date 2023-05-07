KC TV Station Interrupts Patrick Mahomes At Kentucky Derby To Talk Weather In Hilarious Awkward Moment

Videos by OutKick

A Kansas City TV station broke into Kentucky Derby coverage just as Patrick Mahomes was telling riders to get on their horses.

Mahomes was given the honor of telling the jockeys to mount up/ That’s like the Kentucky Derby’s version of being asked to say “Gentleman, start your engines” at the Daytona 500. It’s a big deal. You would think they’d recognize this back in KCMO where Mr. Mahomes practically walks on water.

However, right in the middle of his speech, the local NBC affiliate broke in to tell viewers about a tornado warning.

Kansas City's NBC station with the most awkward interruption of Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/sgWb3xpj9q — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 6, 2023

Poor guy. He just wanted to make sure the good people of Nodaway and Gentry counties didn’t get clobbered by inclement weather. He knew he cut in at the worst possible moment and did it anyway, like a pro.

There Were Better Opportunities To Break In During The Kentucky Derby

This would be like cutting into coverage of the King’s coronation right as he was giving his thank you speech (or whatever he does) just to say “Hey everyone, just wanted to let you know it’s pretty windy up in Manchester.”

Alright, so maybe it isn’t quite like that, but I’m sure there was enough time to wait a minute or two to deliver that warning.

The Kentucky Derby is one of sports’ most over-covered events. Hours of coverage for about two minutes of actual racing. Unless an F5 “Finger of God” tornado is barreling down on Nodaway and Gentry counties wait a second. There are better opportunities to break in. Maybe wait to jump until they start yammering about people’s hats.

Not while the patron saint of Chiefs football is telling a bunch of short dudes to get on their horses.

Of course, in all seriousness, it’s better to be safe than sorry… just maybe pick your spots a little bit better.

