Patrick Mahomes And Wife Brittany Light Up Kentucky Derby

Videos by OutKick

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brittany Mahomes — and her husband Patrick — have brought their talents to Churchill Downs. The NFL’s top duo are out and about this afternoon ahead of the Kentucky Derby, and they certainly look the part.

Yes, there’s a Jackson Mahomes joke in there somewhere. Go ahead and make it. No, he’s not there — although I haven’t checked his TikTok recently so who knows?

Brittany is underrated. I'm telling yall but you won't listen… pic.twitter.com/rC5tAtIJh4 — Noah Gray burner (@TheGoatMahomes) May 6, 2023

Patrick Mahomes posed for a few quick pics with his wife Brittany. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Kjk8AMegX8 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) May 6, 2023

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are having a week

It’s been an … interesting … week for the Mahomes Clan — including Brittany.

Jackson Mahomes was charged with sexual battery on Thursday, stemming from some pretty damning security footage from earlier this year. That, of course, led to the internet revisiting Brittany’s original comments on the situation during an Instagram Q&A last month.

“He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s— about him,” she said.

“So it’s best to just shut up.”

So, yeah — people weren’t thrilled.

Anyway, the two aren’t shying away from the public eye during Jackson’s drama. Along with Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, both Patrick and Brit hit up the insufferable Met Gala on Monday.

Big week for the Super Bowl champs — can’t wait to see what shenanigans we get later tonight. Hopefully Brittany breaks this little number from Friday night back out.