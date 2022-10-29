Katy Perry Calls Her Eye ‘Glitch’ A Party Trick, Says She Can Also Pour Beer Out Of Her T*ts

Earlier this week pop singer Katy Perry’s performance in Las Vegas grabbed the attention of the internet. It was a moment between songs where her eye appeared to “glitch.” It looked like she was having trouble controlling one of her eyelids.

There was speculation that she had suffered a vaccine related injury or that she was actually a robot and her eye was malfunctioning. According to Katy, if she can be trusted, neither of those things are true. Her eye glitch was simply a “broken doll eye party trick.”

Katy eye glitch on stage in Las Vegas (Image Credit: Katy Perry/Intagram)

As Katy went on to explain, the broken doll eye isn’t her only party trick. She also claims she can pour beer out of her breasts. Now if there’s some sort of special device involved to make that happen then I don’t think it really falls under a party trick.

But let’s have Katy explain things. She started out her response to the eye glitch by welcoming flat earthers, space is fakers, birds aren’t realers and sky isn’t bluers. She then invited them all to come see her broken doll eye party trick in person next year.

After explaining that her new show is a walk down memory lane and not at all political she said, “heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)”

Katy Perry Might Be A Robot

I entered the whole eye glitch controversy with an open mind. After seeing Katy’s response to it, I’m more convinced than ever that she’s actually a robot.

The mention of conspiracy theorists then the whole eye glitch itself being a party trick added to the beer out of where? It all sounds like an explanation a robot would give.

I’m far from a conspiracy theorist, but this one is one I can get in on. It’s going to take a lot more than this explanation to prove to me otherwise.