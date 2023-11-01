Kate Upton Joins TikTok, Recreates Her 2010 ‘Dougie’ Dance That Changed The Internet Forever

Videos by OutKick

Time really does fly.

In 2011, Kate Upton was a teenager just beginning a content run that will be studied by generations of social anthropologists who will attempt to determine the Golden Era of the Internet.

One night in April 2011, Upton ended up at a Clippers game and someone had a phone. The ‘Dougie’ dance, which began to get popular in late 2010, was all the rage. Upton, who made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine debut just two months earlier, saw an early iPhone or some sort of Samsung camera and decided to dance in 480p.

The damage was done. Kate Upton was officially the American pin-up girl.

Between the SI rookie debut where she had a bikini painted on her bare skin and the ‘Dougie’, Upton was an instant pop culture superstar. She was the very first social media crush for millions of men.

You know the rest of the story.

She became a three-time SI swimsuit cover model in 2017 before marrying Justin Verlander and pretty much ending her bikini and modeling career. She pretty much disappeared in her mid-20s at the top of the game as her husband went to work on contracts that have paid him $360,848,333 to date with another nearly $43.3 million coming in 2024.

From time to time, Upton will turn up to crank out some content that makes everyone nostalgic for the Golden Era of the Internet.

This was one of those weeks.

The 31-year-old mother of one decided to give TikTok a try for the first time and decided the best way to break the ice was by recreating the Dougie that changed her career forever.

Not bad.

Does this mean Kate Upton is about to make another historic run in her 30s like a Paulina Gretzky?

Hardly.

Upton has been dabbling in promoting some lemon vodka drink she’s now a co-owner of, but it’s not like she’s hungry for her next meal. She’s living like a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model whose family is sitting on a half-billion financial empire — or whatever they’ve been able to accumulate.

We’re left with memories of yesteryear and the run that Upton gave us for that moment in time. Now she pops up in jeans or doing the Dougie to remind us that time marches on and there will always be the next great face to come along.

Just be happy the era existed.