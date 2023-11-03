Kate Beckinsale Calls Herself A ‘D*ck Magnet,’ Does Battle With Trolls Following A Dental Procedure

Videos by OutKick

Kate Beckinsale proved this week that she is, in fact, capable of taking a bad picture. Although, if we’re being honest here it’s not all that bad of a picture.

The 50-year-old actress’ version of a bad picture is one that comes after she underwent a dental procedure. She’s sitting in a wheelchair with a t-shirt that says f*ck on it and an ice pack wrapped around her head.

Kate Beckinsale attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

The mouthful of guaze completes the look, which Kate herself describes as a bad picture. She also jokingly calls herself a “d*ck magnet” in the caption of the post-surgery picture.

She wrote, “Just for balance and to answer a question I am sometimes asked ‘do you ever take a bad picture’ may I direct you to the absolute D*CK MAGNET that left the dentist surgery this morning.”

It’s not a great picture of her by any means, but in comparison with most it’s not terrible either. That doesn’t mean she’s not without her flaws.

Kate did help to create the unstoppable monster that is Pete Davidson after all. We’ve forgiven her and moved on from that and so has she.

Kate has more important things to concern herself with like the trolls who showed up to do battle in her comment section. They showed up on her dental procedure post to claim, without any evidence whatsoever, that she actually underwent plastic surgery.

Don’t Come At Kate Beckinsale Unless You’re Ready To Be Insulted

One troll commented, “You don’t need work done to your face. This is a bad example to young girls growing up saying you can’t age gracefully.”

“PSA to all young women do not get your wisdom teeth removed because this bellend doesn’t like it,” Kate fired back.

“I’m sorry for setting a bad example and not just letting myself get an infection, not treat it, get sepsis and die. Because that’s what a good example setting women would do. You utter twat.”

Now that’s how you open up a locker and shove a troll right in it. Here Kate is trying to have some fun with her wisdom teeth removal and she’s hit with fraudulent plastic surgery claims.

There’s only one choice in such a situation and that’s to absolutely bury the troll. Well done, Kate.