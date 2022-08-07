Kareem Hunt Reportedly Asks For Trade Out Of Cleveland, Browns Refuse

The Cleveland Browns can’t escape the drama. While the situation involving Deshaun Watson is still ongoing and dominating headlines, Kareem Hunt has added another wrinkle to the situation in Cleveland.

Hunt reportedly wants the Browns to trade him and has put in a formal trade request, but the Browns have said they won’t be dealing him.

Hunt, looking for a new contract, has joined in on one of the newer trends around the NFL offseason, ‘holding in.’

Instead of holding out and completely staying away from the team during training camp, players like DK Metcalf, and now Hunt, show up to camp but don’t participate in any activities. Hunt has taken that approach over the last few days of practice, but it appears things have changed a bit.

The running back is reportedly expecting a new contract, and if he doesn’t get it, he wants to be traded. Hunt, 27, carries a salary of $1.35 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

This isn’t exactly the greatest of timing to request a move or draw a line in the sand if you’re Hunt. Sure, the NFL season doesn’t start for another month-plus, but most teams have already built their depth charts with camps already underway.

Injuries will undoubtedly happen around the league in the lead-up to the season and a team may make a call to acquire Hunt, but that’s a bit of a gamble.

If you’re the Browns, having Hunt ask for a trade can’t sit too well either. After all this franchise has been through – some of it being self-inflicted – possibly losing a running back who averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season isn’t ideal.