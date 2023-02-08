Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looks Like He’d Rather Be Anywhere Else Instead Of Watching LeBron Try To Break His Scoring Record

Videos by OutKick

With every record broken is a broken spirit from the player that once held that spot in history.

Tuesday night has been the LeBron James Show at Crypto.com Arena as LBJ stands just 36 points away from usurping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer (38,387 points).

Present in LA for the potentially record-setting night is Kareem, who looks a bit pissed that LeBron’s about to unseat him atop the scoring list.

The stars came out to watch the spectacle, with Kareem in clear view near the baseline. With every look that broadcast cameras got on Kareem, the 75-year-old looked absolutely distressed and taking deep breaths.

WATCH:

Lakers players have been so preoccupied with Kareem’s record that forgot to play defense in the first half, down 76-66 heading into the break.

LeBron has 20 points at the half.

The record’s bound to get broken tonight; just let the old man go home.

Kareem's whole life flashing before his eyes with each point pic.twitter.com/xXvs59TMWJ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 8, 2023

Kareem when LeBron is at 34 points tonight: pic.twitter.com/rTdVnvZzk8 — Brian Y (@byysports) February 8, 2023

Kareem don’t wanna be there 😂 pic.twitter.com/CxJviMFbY2 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 8, 2023

Cameraman to Kareem after every Bron basket 😭pic.twitter.com/yEknb9DCba — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) February 8, 2023

Kareem watching Bron close in on his record 😅 pic.twitter.com/jRDbcE8sxK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

Kareem every time LeBron shoot pic.twitter.com/eA2uFTkBd8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2023

Kareem when LeBron one point away from the record: https://t.co/n9b1akvPvE pic.twitter.com/jXMTjJOPKN — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 8, 2023