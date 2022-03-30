Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Mad At Will Smith For Perpetuating ‘Stereotypes About The Black Community’

As if Will Smith’s week got off to a rough start when he couldn’t contain his anger and took an open-handed swing at Chris Rock’s face for telling a joke about Smith’s wife, along came social commentator Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to smack around the Academy Award-winning actor.

“With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community,” Kareem wrote Monday on his Substack.



While Chris Rock comedy show tickets were flying off the virtual shelves of ticket brokers at a blistering pace, Smith was sitting in his Hollywood home taking body blows from Kareem.

“By hitting Rock, he announced that his wife was incapable of defending herself—against words. From everything I’d seen of Pinkett Smith over the years, she’s a very capable, tough, smart woman who can single-handedly take on a lame joke at the Academy Awards show,” Kareem continued.

Here’s the unedited Will Smith slap of Chris Rock. This looks real. They bleeped it all out on the American version. pic.twitter.com/2fIoL05gO8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2022

Kareem, whose son was sentenced to six months in jail in 2021 for stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife over a trash can argument, is worried that the Will Smith slap will send the wrong signal to young black boys.

“Young boys—especially Black boys—watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps. Perhaps the saddest confirmation of this is the tweet from Smith’s child Jaden: ‘And That’s How We Do It,'” the basketball legend wrote.

What’s Kareem’s main purpose for beating up on Will Smith over the slap?

“I just want this to be a cautionary tale for others not to romanticize or glorify bad behavior,” Kareem concluded.

Wait a minute, where has Kareem been on thousands of other cases of bad behavior? This was the final straw that turned into a column on this subject? Kareem must’ve been sleeping through Floyd Mayweather being jailed for beating up his girlfriend.

Kareem must’ve been reading a book as rap music has spent the last several decades featuring domestic violence as a way to sell music.

The cat’s been out of the bag, Kareem. There are already YouTube rap remixes for the slap.

Will Smith is just advancing what society has been seeing for years.

Is it a damn shame? Of course.