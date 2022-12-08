Kanye West References His ‘Love’ For Nazis In New Song

Kanye West continues to go completely off the rails, and his latest embarrassing stunt involves a new song.

The musician – who now wants people to call him Ye – released a song Wednesday night on his Instagram that referenced multiple anti-Semitic things he’s said.

Kanye West has made several anti-Semitic comments. He also released a new song Wednesday night. The song referenced past comments. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

Most notably, the song includes his words “I love” from when he was talking about loving Nazis and Hitler during his interview with Alex Jones.

The song, which has since been deleted from his Instagram, also references his infamous “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet. You can listen to the now-deleted post below. The Alex Jones segment comes right at the end.

Kanye West posts new song on his IG 😳 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iHN9yCShp5 — TCC Entertainment (@tccentertainmnt) December 7, 2022

Kanye West is in a troubling downward spiral.

The former rap superstar has had a collapse unlike anything we’ve seen in recent entertainment history. He went from being one of the most famous musicians on the planet and selling out venues to talking about how awesome Nazis were.

When you make Alex Jones look like the rational adult in the room, you know you’ve gone way too far.

He literally claimed that every human is valuable and noted that his comment “especially” applied to the former genocidal dictator of Germany.

Now, he apparently thinks it’s so funny that he referenced it in his latest song. It’s beyond disturbing and strange.

"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler" -Ye pic.twitter.com/05dwYsKLXf — Heisenberg Fan Account (PARODY) (@methalcohol) December 1, 2022

What will Kanye West do next to embarrass and humiliate himself? Time will tell, but we all know it’s coming.