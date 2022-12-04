Jewish UFC Fighter Shares Blunt Message For Kanye West

Natan Levy has no tolerance for hate and anti-Semitism.

The Israeli UFC fighter took some time to address Kanye West’s insanity following a Saturday night win over Genaro Valdez. He firmly believes that if Kanye wants to share hateful messages about Jewish people and loudly shout about his love for Hitler, he should come speak with Levy.

Kanye West has made some incredibly anti-Semitic comments over the past couple months. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

“Kanye West, if you have a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro,” Levy said Saturday night

He further added that he’s very “proud” of being Jewish and that he’ll “fight for it” and “fight for my people.”

Full #UFCOrlando post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/vHPX2Qdnnh pic.twitter.com/BslNzjCJFT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022

It’s hard to tell if Levy is talking about Kanye coming to see him so he can give him the business or simply talk to him.

Either way, Kanye might want to stay away from Natan Levy. I’m not sure professing your love for a genocidal dictator and then squaring up with a fighter capable of mauling with his bare hands is a smart idea (it’s most definitely not).

"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler" -Ye pic.twitter.com/05dwYsKLXf — Heisenberg Fan Account (PARODY) (@methalcohol) December 1, 2022

As Levy said, don’t bully or trash people around him because he will “find you.” That’s about as blunt as it gets. You have to credit the UFC fighter for how direct and straightforward he was when it came to Kanye’s anti-Semitism.

He just cut straight to the point. Again, we’re talking about a man who went on Alex Jones’ show and talked about how the Nazis weren’t actually bad people.

Kanye on Alex Jones:



"Well, I see good things about Hitler also."pic.twitter.com/I969vqrhYP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

For a quick refresher, Hitler conducted a mass genocide against the Jewish people and kicked off a war that might have caused as many as 100 million deaths around the globe.

Anyone who claims Hitler was a good man and the Nazis weren’t bad should be rejected immediately.

Anti-Semitism is at the forefront of the news because of Kanye West. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Imagine how many PPVs a Natan Levy/Kanye West fight would sell. That’s obviously not going to happen, but maybe the two can talk in order to educate the rapper about his ignorance.