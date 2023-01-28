Kanye West is Under Investigation for Battery

Videos by OutKick

Kanye West is no stranger to confusing or inexcusable behavior.

Just in December, he appeared on the Alex Jones show and defended Hitler and Nazism.

READ: KANYE WEST DEFENDS NAZIS, SAYS ‘I SEE GOOD THINGS ABOUT HITLER’ IN DISASTROUS APPEARANCE ON ALEX JONES SHOW

That’s just about as bad as it gets in the modern world.

While Ye’s latest incident doesn’t seem to rise quite to that level, it’s yet another example of his erratic conduct over the past year.

According to TMZ, Kanye is under investigation for battery after getting into a “heated exchange” with a female photographer.

The woman is seen recording him on her phone, before Ye approaches and after asking her to stop, grabs the phone and throws it on the street.

The woman’s defense is that he’s “a celebrity,” which Kanye does not take kindly to.

TMZ reported that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to investigate.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Further Problems for Kanye

While it’s certainly understandable that Kanye wanted to get to the basketball game in peace, his reaction only made things worse.

He was already in the car on his way to the event. Why not just keep going? If anything, stopping and getting into an altercation would only exacerbate the problem.

Kanye claimed not to want anyone to take photos of him, but provided photographers with their best possible opportunity.

He’s certainly no stranger to confrontation, but it’s yet another example of his extremely poor decision making of late.