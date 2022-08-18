Kanye West Explains Why He’s Selling Gap Clothes Out Of Trash Bags & As A Costco Shopper I Fully Support Ye: ‘I Don’t Like Hangers’

The latest controversy within the pop culture world surrounds how Kanye West is selling his Yeezy clothing line at Gap stores where clothes are spilling out of huge bags and customers have to dig through the bags to find their sizes for the informal clothing.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn, the rapper and clothing mogul is fighting back against those, including Fox anchors, who don’t understand his new way of selling clothing within Gap stores.

As a Costco customer who is used to rummaging through piles of clothes fresh out of boxes shipped from Asia, I have to say I’m actually on the same page as Kanye on this one. Dump out the clothes and get to it. Dig in there and find your size!

Before I go too crazy explaining my support for Kanye, let’s take a look at how this controversy came to be:

A photo emerges of Yeezy GAP (Kayne’s line) clothing bursting out of trash bags. The media picks up on the trash bag operation and rips on the sloppy retail look. Kanye hears about the backlash and responds.

Boom, we have a story.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

“I don’t like hangers,” West told Eric Shawn for an interview that aired Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Back when I used to work at The Gap I used to sit there and fold and make everything super neat and I just felt like that gets pretentious and classist. The whole point of why I came to the Gap was to make egalitarian clothing and I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic] and seeing clothes in bins and see people be happy to have a moment of discovery.”

No hangers: Love it

Moment of discovery: It’s one of my favorite moments

This guy should be selling this clothing line at my local Costco store. This is exactly how us suburban dads like to roll. One minute we’re rolling through the lighting and new toilet aisle, the next minute we’re heading right into the No Hanger Zone where we discover the $12.99 Greg Norman ‘Shark’ shorts that are incredibly versatile and look classy at the golf course or out at a Mexican restaurant.

Go on, Kanye.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas.”

“That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

As a blogger who refuses to apologize for my love of Costco, I feel Kanye right now. I refuse to allow the Big J blue checkmarks to clown me for saving several hundred dollars by picking up my clothes at Costco.

Suck it, Big Js.

“At the end of the day, we did something fire and if you know, you know,” Ye continued. “And if you don’t, you corny at the end of the day. Seriously. I’m not trying to overexplain it to you. This is style. Everyone trying to clown me, y’all probably weren’t never fresh.”

But why get rid of the hangers, Eric Shawn asked.

“I want to get rid of anything that’s in the way. This is a new process, a new system. The more and more real estate that I get, the easier it’s going to be to shop,” Kanye explained.

“My idea is to create a type of wardrobe where you can get dressed in the dark.”

Exactly. It’s the way I prefer to get dressed. And not around mirrors.

If you're like me and proudly shop in Costco's Kirkland clothing section, I would like to hear from you pic.twitter.com/1i4KFQ3Xmp — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) August 6, 2020

Now, I know what the haters are going to say: Costco isn’t nearly as big of a mess as how Kanye is selling his Gap clothes. Those people haven’t been to Costco on a Saturday after spending all day at the ballpark and the white hairs have been shopping for eight hours and making a mess of the Costco clothing department.

Seriously, the white hairs roll in and it’s absolute chaos.

Just last night I was elbow deep into a fresh pile of water-wicking jackets dumped out on a cart and it was pretty much a Kanye Gap moment. There’s something about that moment of discovery, especially when you need an XL after a summer crushing beers and it’s all mediums and larges on top. You know that orange ‘XL’ tag is in there somewhere and you start digging.

Then, like scoring the perfect size out of a Kanye trash bag, there it is, the last ‘XL’ for the khaki Greg Norman Shark shorts.

You have to hand it to Kanye here. He might come off as a Kamala word-salad tosser, but deep down he’s one of us when it comes to the clothing game.

Nothing but respect, Ye.