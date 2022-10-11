Kanye West has some very bizarre business tactics.

The star rapper has been all over the news lately since his fascinating interview with Tucker Carlson, and he’s now taken things to a new level.

In a video released to his YouTube page Monday, West played a porno film during a meeting with unidentified Adidas executives, according to Page Six.

Why did Kanye play porn for the Adidas execs? For some reason, he felt the cheating plot line in the adult film, which couldn’t really be seen in the video, was similar to his own relationship with the company. You can watch the incredibly weird exchange below. It starts right around the 10:00 mark.

Kanye West continues to be a content machine.

That entire exchange is absolutely nuts. How is this real life? While it’s impossible to know who exactly was in the meeting, the dude claiming stealing Kanye’s ideas is like stealing his children is just downright bonkers.

It’s hard to believe this is how people actually behave, but here we are. Imagine comparing ideas to living humans. It’s mind-boggling. Even without the porn angle, this whole situation is comically dumb.

Kanye West plays porn during business meeting. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

As for the porn, if you ever find yourself whipping out some adult content to draw parallels to your own business relations, you’re probably doing things wrong.

While we definitely enjoy interviewing legends such as Brandi Love here at OutKick, I don’t think endorsing pornographic material content during business meetings is a good idea. In fact, I’m pretty sure that’s a fireable offense for most people.

Clearly, when you’re Kanye West, you can play by a few different rules.

Kanye is an interesting man. Everything he does generates headlines. However, that’s not always a good thing. Playing porn during a business meeting is a great example of something you shouldn’t do. Sometimes, you just have to say no!