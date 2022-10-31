Kanye Got In An Argument At His Kids’ Soccer Game (Which Sounds Like Something He Would Do)

The Kanye West self-destruction tour is still chugging along and today’s stop was an unexpected one: a youth soccer game.

TMZ got hold of a video that shows Ye at his kid’s soccer game. As the camera pans past his ex-wife Kim Kardashian sitting in a camping chair, the embattled rapper can be seen gesticulating wildly. Then, a woman says something to him and he stomps off.

It’s unclear what he was wound up about before but it sure looks like it was something off the field, and he wasn’t berating an on-field official.

The woman appears to say something to him was reportedly a family friend and perhaps that’s why as soon as she says something to him, his jets seem to cool.

While Kardashian was on hand for the entire incident (with her security surrounding her for good measure). She was not reported to have spoken to West.

West wandered off on his own for a bit, he then returned and watched the rest of the soccer game.

No more outbursts. No more of that trademark Kanye lunacy. Just sat there and watched his kid play soccer.

The rapper and businessman’s empire has been crumbling ever since he made a series of antisemitic remarks on Twitter and in interviews. This led to him being dropped by his record label and losing deals with companies like Adidas.

Those remarks led to pushback, including an ad to combat antisemitism paid for by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle