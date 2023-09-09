Kansas State’s Will Howard Celebrates Touchdown By Shotgunning An Air Brewski

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas State Wildcats busted out a tried and true touchdown celebration against Troy University. One that would like right at home in the tailgating lot.

Yes, we’re talking about the ol’ “pretend to shotgun a beer” celebration.

Classic.

K-State quarterback Will Howard had himself a day with his feet, and that included a quick two-yard trip into the endzone in the third quarter.

Once he was in the endzone, Howard was joined by offensive lineman Hayden Gillum and the two popped open a couple of air brewskis.

Come for the Will Howard score, stay for the shotgun celly 🍻 pic.twitter.com/Br7uSPvdWo — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) September 9, 2023

Stellar work. Let’s take a look at it from another angle.

Come for the Will Howard tuddy, stay for the shotgun celly 🍻🙌@KStateFB | @whoward_ pic.twitter.com/7NuOsZMkbt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Both dudes look like they’ve done this before. I’m assuming with some real beers, otherwise, this level of miming is bordering on Marcel Marceau good.

Just perfect form from cracking the “beer” open to throwing it on the ground. You see others try this celebration but sometimes their work gets a little sloppy. These dudes look like they may have taken some classes at UCB or Second City.

Probably not though.

That was one of two rushing TDs that Howard had on the day in the Wildcats’ 42-13 waxing of the Troy Trojans (which is a redundant name if you think about it. It’d be like calling yourself the New York New Yorkers).

The senior out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania racked up 33 yards on 8 attempts including those two TDs.

His arm still did most of the work on Saturday. He connected on 21 of 32 attempts for 250 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception.

Kansas State will face the Missouri Tigers next weekend before opening their Big 12 slate against the UCF Knights the following weekend.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle