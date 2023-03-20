Kansas State Coach Buries Kentucky After Punching Ticket To The Sweet 16

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang didn’t mince words Sunday after beating Kentucky.

The KSU Wildcats punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 and sent John Calipari’s team packing after winning 75-69. It’s the fourth straight season Kentucky has failed to make a tournament run (2019-2020 was canceled because of COVID).

After the game, Tang let the world know Kentucky being a historic program doesn’t mean anything when it comes to winning today.

“You know, we have a program that’s rich in tradition also. All those old dudes that played for Kentucky, they ain’t coming back, right? So, tradition does not help you if you don’t get out on the floor and play with some dudes. We had more dudes than they had today. That’s what that was,” Tang told the media after the tough victory.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang after the win over Kentucky:

"We had more dudes than they did today." pic.twitter.com/499cd21uz7 — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) March 19, 2023

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang nukes Kentucky.

In terms of brutal quotes, this one from Tang is right near the top of the list. He cut straight to the point.

Lots of people think Kentucky is amazing because history tells fans they should always be amazing. However, recent results just don’t back that up.

Kentucky, once again, ends the season in disappointing fashion after losing to Kansas State. It’s the fourth straight year the Wildcats failed to make a deep tournament run. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Wildcats are 55-36 over the past three seasons. Now, that’s definitely not terrible, but it’s far from amazing. Yet, given Kentucky’s historic traditions, people always assume UK will roll in March.

Not true. Not true at all, and that’s exactly what Tang pointed out. All those superstars from the past aren’t coming back to save you.

Devin Booker and John Wall are long gone.

Kansas State beat Kentucky Wildcats 75-69 in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

If this is the kind of energy and attitude Tang and KSU are carrying into the Sweet 16, they could put on a show against Michigan State. This is why fans love March. So many people wanted to crown Kentucky over KSU just because of name and reputation. Jerome Tang and KSU had very different plans. You love to see it.