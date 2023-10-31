Kansas State Forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin Suspended Following Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin has been suspended indefinitely by the team — a day after his arrest in Manhattan, Kansas, for his involvement in a bar brawl.

Tomlin was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday morning after authorities were called to Tubby’s Sports Bar. The starting Wildcats forward and NBA hopeful was released on $750 bail.

Riley County Police Department authorities arrested Tomlin for “Disorderly conduct: Brawling or Fighting.”

Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang released a statement Monday, announcing Tomlin’s suspension. Tang made the disciplinary decision, speaking with the Wichita Eagle’s Kellis Robinett.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” Tang announced. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what [we] can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Last season, Tomlin managed an impressive stat line:10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Tomlin played an integral role in the Wildcats’ journey to the Elite Eight, ultimately losing to Florida Atlantic, 79-76.