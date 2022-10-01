Kobe Savage is, as his last name would suggest, a savage. The Kansas State defensive back is not only having a great season, he is doing it in style.

Kobe Savage is HIM. (Image courtesy: Kansas State Athletics)

During Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, Savage led his defense with eight solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He also may have found the love of his life. Maybe.

Probably not. But maybe.

During the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats held a 17-point lead over the Red Raiders, Savage was in coverage on a deep ball to the sideline. After the ball hit the turf and the play was whistled dead, the 5-foot-11, 206-pound safety wandered into the end zone and looked beyond the back line.

There, he noticed a group of visiting cheerleaders. One in particular caught his eye and he shot his shot.

Kansas State DB Kobe Savage looked at the row of Texas Tech cheerleaders and blew her a kiss.

It wasn’t entirely clear who the kiss was for, because he was wearing a helmet and visor. But Savage made sure she knew.

To do so, he specifically pointed at the blown kiss recipient. It was for her.

When the camera cut over to an angle that showed the group of cheerleaders, Savage’s crush couldn’t help but blush. She had a big smile on her face and giggled to her friends as the Kansas State defender walked back to the line of scrimmage.

My boy @KobeSavage shooting his shot with the Tech Cheerleader 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BZVEbnzysl — Scott Pufahl (@pufizzle) October 1, 2022

Savage may have been playing mind games. He may have been having some fun at his opponent’s expense.

OR— he could have been infatuated by the Texas Tech cheerleader. If that is the case, we can only hope that he got back to his phone after the game was over, hopped on Instagram and slid into her DMs.

There was some chemistry on the field, and who knows, maybe this could be the start of one of college football’s craziest love stories. We’re all rooting for it!