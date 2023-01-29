Kansas State Basketball Fans ‘Gator Chomp’ Florida Into Oblivion During FIRST HALF (!!) Of Blowout Win

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State basketball is on an absolute tear and nobody can seem to stop the Wildcats. Not even the Gators.

Where the food chain might suggest otherwise, the hardwood does not reflect nature.

At 17-3, No. 5-ranked Kansas State hosted Florida in The Little Apple on Saturday. The cross-conference matchup was part of the Big-12/SEC Challenge, and was ugly from the jump.

The Gators, at 12-8, could not get anything going in the first half. They slithered into the Bramlage Coliseum and immediately got hit by a ton of bricks.

Students lined up outside of the arena hours before tipoff and were ready to do their part.

The Wildcats were rowdy and boisterous from warmups all of the way through the final whistle and created an incredibly hostile environment throughout the afternoon. It was a madhouse.

Kansas State jumped out to a 37-16 lead at halftime and never looked back. It could have cleared the bench for the entire second half and still won.

More or less, that’s exactly what happened. The Wildcats slept-walked through the final 20 minutes and were outscored by seven, but still came out with a 14-point win.

As the clock wound down late in the first half, it was already clear that Kansas State had it in the bag. At that point, up 23, the student section proceeded to bury Florida six feet under with one of the biggest, most vicious ‘Gator Chomps’ that you will ever see.

In sync with ‘Seven Nation Army,’ the vast majority of the coliseum stuck out their arms and chomped.

K-State students are doing the chomp pic.twitter.com/79qQM7wTEd — Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) January 29, 2023

That was with five minutes left IN THE FIRST HALF!

If losing wasn’t bad enough, the Gators had their own chomp thrown back in their faces before they even made it to the locker room to make halftime adjustments. Savage.