Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji Declares For ’22 NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks shooting guard Ochai Agbaji is moving on to the NBA after declaring his intentions for the ’22 Draft via Twitter on Sunday.

Agbaji had the option of returning for another season with Bill Self and the Jayhawks on behalf of a pandemic-era exemption.

The 22-year-old is opting to go out on a high note after helping Kansas win the NCAA tourney this past season.

Alongside his title, Odbaji was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

This moment between Ochai Agbaji and his family is everything ❤️



(via @WIBWMitchel)

Agbaji and the top-seeded Jayhawks defeated Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels in the championship finale, 72-68. The NBA-bound Agbaji scored 12 points.

The guard was an asset to the team’s offense with his effective three-point shooting, hitting 40.9 percent of his 3’s this past season.

“’How did it feel?’ I’ve probably been asked that question a thousand times since we won the national championship,” Agbaji tweeted. “And while I’m not sure I’ve found the right words to accurately describe the elation and surreal nature of that moment, I do know this much: I’ll never get tired of talking about it. From start to finish, this entire season felt like it had been scripted. A season I’ll remember forever. One I’ll never take for granted.”

Agbaji averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his senior year.

Jayhawks teammates David McCormack and Christian Braun also declared their intentions to join the draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 at Barclays Center.

OCHAI AGBAJI WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR KANSAS‼️ pic.twitter.com/h7X25sYetw — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2022

OCHAI AGBAJI GOT UP 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZPWQDovK5G — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2022

