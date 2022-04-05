Kansas Completes Largest Comeback In National Title Game History For 72-69 Win Over North Carolina After Trailing By 16

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas ruined North Carolina’s Big Easy party.

The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks (34-6) made history with the largest comeback in national championship game history – from 16 points down in the first half – for a 72-69 victory in front of 70,000 at the Superdome on Monday night.

North Carolina (29-10) looked like it would win its third national championship in New Orleans and first for a No. 8 seed since Villanova in 1985 as it took a 38-22 lead late in the first half after a 16-0 run. It took a 40-25 lead into the break as some planned trips to Bourbon Street.

But Kansas would not be denied as it outscored the Tar Heels 47-29 in the second half for its fourth national championship and second under coach Bill Self, who won it in 2008. And North Carolina lost for the first time at the Final Four in New Orleans after five straight wins.

Kansas appeared dead as the first half ended amid a 15-point deficit, but the Jayhawks looked like a new team as the second half opened. They immediately embarked on a 20-6 run to climb to within 46-45 with 12:42 to play on a layup by guard Christian Braun, who had missed six of his seven shots in the first half. It was Braun’s sixth point of the second half. finished with 12 points – 10 in the second half.

Final Four History: Kansas Shares Voluminous Past With North Carolina

Then Kansas took a 53-50 lead with 10:21 to play on a three-pointer by guard Remy Martin, who finished with 14 after just a banked-in three-pointer in the first half that he did not call. It was the Jayhawks’ first lead since an 18-16 advantage at the nine-minute mark of the first half.

Kansas then surged to a 56-50 lead with 10:08 remaining on a layup by forward Jalen Wilson, who was fouled and made the free throw. Wilson finished with 15 points after scoring four in the first half. David McCormack also scored 15 for Kansas and grabbed 10 rebounds.

McCormack also took over the game late, scoring inside after rebounding his own miss for a 70-69 lead with 1:21 left and hitting another layup with 22 seconds to go for the 72-69 final.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love did take the last shot as promised as he had a good look at a three-pointer just before the buzzer. But he missed and it was over. Love, who scored 28 with a key three-pointer in the final seconds of North Carolina’s win over Duke on Saturday, buckled under the pressure all game. He missed 19 of his 24 shots and had four turnovers.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji scored 12 and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Forward Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 15 points and nine rebounds despite playing on a sprained ankle suffered Saturday. He reinjured the ankle late in the game and did not return.

The Tar Heels appeared on the verge of blowing the Jayhawks out in the first half as they took the 40-25 lead.

Kansas led early by 7-0 and 11-5 and still held an 18-14 lead just past the 10-minute mark. After Wilson tipped one in for Kansas for a 22-22 tie with 6:08 to play, the Jayhawks did not score again until Agbaji hit a free throw with 2:11 to go in the half.

Kansas Playing for 2020 And 2022 Titles

In the meantime, North Carolina went on a 16-0 run to take a 38-22 lead just before that free throw. Kansas’ only other field goal of the half was a jumper by Agbaji with 23 seconds to go to get his team within 38-25. North Carolina’s Puff Johnson hit a layup just before the buzzer for the 40-28 lead at the break.

Not one Kansas player was in double figures at the half as Agbaji was its leading scorer with eight points.

But they were all just about to warm up for a party.