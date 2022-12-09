Kansas High School Basketball Fans Accused Of Racist Behavior During Game

During a game between two Kansas high schools — Topeka High and Valley Center High School — fans and students from Valley Center are accused of making racist comments at Topeka High basketball players, according to reports.

A Topeka High student posted a pair of videos to Facebook. One of the videos shows Valley Center fans holding up a black infant baby doll. In the second, fans are chanting “he’s a p***y” at a Topeka player shooting free throws.

KSN News spoke to the head coach of Topeka High, Geo Lyons, and he said his players heard racial slurs from the crowd.

“It was my son who was at the free throw line when the chant, ‘He’s a pu**y’ started,” Lyons said. “The N-word was used and thrown around, you know, our kids were told they were going to be hanged … I had a down locker room, I’m talking about tears were flowing in that locker room.”

The student who posted the videos to Facebook also said she heard racial slurs.

“They were chanting names at our players from the student section, and we also heard…we were also called the N-word,” she said, according to KSN.

Valley Center investigation fails to prove racism allegations

The school district did an investigation but could not corroborate the alleged racist language. They released a statement on the matter.

“During a hard-fought boys’ basketball game between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School on Saturday, December 3, fans from both sides became very loud and involved,” the statement said.

“Valley Center High School principals, Mrs. Melissa Seacat and Mr. Chris Asmussen, did their best to handle reported situations, particularly those involving some students in the Valley Center student section. Near the end of the game, a Topeka player was fouled, and when he went to shoot his free throws, an inappropriate chant of “He’s a Pu**y” erupted from the VCHS student section.

“Administration immediately began removing students involved and shifted to a proactive mode to prevent any further negative interactions as the game ended; an off-duty police officer also assisted in getting everyone to leave the game immediately after it was over.

“As part of a class at VCHS, a student who was assigned an infant simulator for a Human Growth and Development class brought the ‘baby’ with her to the game. The assignment requires feeding, diapering, rocking, and generally caring for the ‘baby’ all within proximity of the student ‘parent’ over the course of a few days.

“The student’s grade is based on the child’s care as recorded by an internal electronic device. Based on a review of videos, the baby was passed around between students during the game. While the “baby” was not brought intentionally as a prop to taunt or threaten Topeka High School, without context, seeing the ‘baby’ and images of the ‘baby’ caused hurt and concern to many, and for that we are very sorry.”

The statement went on to list steps that were being taken moving forward. One of them said that “VCHS and Topeka High School Administration are working collaboratively to investigate claims of racist remarks being made. As of this morning (12/6), administration from both schools have not found any evidence that such remarks were made during or following the basketball game.”

It also stated, “As requested by the local chapter of the NAACP, we are meeting this morning to talk about what happened and how to best move forward.”

Kansas high school Valley Center forced to close doors for a day due to threats

Valley Center cancelled all classes on Wednesday and superintendent Dr. Cory L. Gibson sent a statement to the families of students. KWCH, a local news station, obtained the statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, all USD 262 buildings and schools will be closed, and all activities will be canceled for tomorrow, December 7th, 2022. Staff members are not to report to work unless specifically requested by their supervisor,” the statement read.

“The difficult decision to close our schools was a result of online threats received by our district this evening. Law enforcement is investigating these threats. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you and your family. We will share an e-mail update by tomorrow late afternoon.”

Andale, the Kansas high school scheduled to host Valley Center for a Friday night boys’ basketball game, released a set of guidelines that will be in place for that game.

“Due to recent events, in order to provide the safest environment for student activities, protocols have been established for Friday night’s games versus Valley Center,” the statement says. “Please review the processes that have been established below to ensure all students have the chance to participate in their activities and we ensure safety of all students and patrons.”

The guidelines include only one available entrance to game, students must show ID to enter, all children below high school age must sit with parents/families, loitering in parking lot prohibited and security will be present.

OutKick will update if more details become available.