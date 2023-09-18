Kansas City High School Crowns Its Second Male Homecoming Queen

Videos by OutKick

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the wokest of them all?

The answer is Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., where it just crowned a male student homecoming queen over the weekend.

Tristan Young beat four female candidates — proving once again that boys are just way better and prettier than girls.

“thank you so much oak park. i am so overwhelmed with love and gratitude, and it is all your doing. i am forever thankful that you have chosen me to be your homecoming queen,” Tristan wrote on Instagram.

“i have had a very difficult high school journey, but having the support of my friends, family and oak park has helped tremendously, i truly don’t know where i would be without it.”

I’m not an educator myself, but I’d recommend less gender identity classes and more grammar classes.

Anyway, never mind that high school can be a difficult and awkward time for everyone. And that other girls in the class might have grown up dreaming of becoming homecoming queen themselves. As long as you feel good, Tristan — that’s all that matters.

Our queen. Happy HoCo! pic.twitter.com/adkJqENM2h — Oak Park High School (@Northmen_OPHS) September 16, 2023

But Young is not the first male homecoming queen in Oak Park history. In 2015, the honor went to Landon Patterson.

Landon, who began identifying as female just a few months before being crowned, went from homecoming queen to drag queen. Now using the monicker Lana Luxx “the Japanese Barbie of KC,” Patterson performs in a club and posts NSFW content on social media.

So great job, Oak Park High School.

By allowing males to take over female spaces, you are teaching boys they deserve to be lauded, celebrated and deemed superior simply for putting on a dress. And girls, you just have to shut up and take your rightful place in the background.