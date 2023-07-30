Videos by OutKick

On the heels of a Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to repeat in 2023. If they are to do so, it will require a complete overhaul of their passing offense.

Justyn Ross could be a sneaky contributor in that regard.

Outside of Travis Kelce, Kansas City did not have another 1,000-yard receiver last NFL season. Juju Smith-Schuster, who finished the year less than 70 yards away from that mark as the team’s second-leading receiver, is gone.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is back after finishing third on the Chiefs in receiving yards in 2022 and Kelce will continue to be Patrick Mahomes’ top target. Questions remain from there.

Skyy Moore is entering his second year in the league and played an important role in the Super Bowl. Kadarius Toney is expected to be one of the top pass-catchers, but he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Justin Watson caught some passes in the Big Game, but meh. Richie James came over from the Giants during the offseason, though he doesn’t move the needle much either.

Kansas City used its second round pick on Rashee Rice out of SMU. The 23-year-old will need to become a significant contributor from the jump and looks like he is ready to do so.

Even if Rice steps up, someone else needs to do so as well.

Could that guy be Justyn Ross?

Justyn Ross is also only 23 years old. He is entering his second year in the league after signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May.

This will basically be his rookie year. Ross did not play last season after foot surgery landed him on injured reserve in July. People seem to have forgotten just how good he was at Clemson.

Ross missed all of 2020 because of a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that required surgery. It was likely the reason that he did not hear his name called in the NFL Draft, because it had an impact on his third and final year on the collegiate level.

And still, in just three seasons with the Tigers, Ross finished fifth all-time in career receiving touchdowns. He had a 1,000-yard season en route to a national title in 2018 and followed it up with 865 yards during a down year for Clemson in 2019.

At his best, Ross was one of the best receivers in college football.

Injuries have clouded his career thus far. That’s always scary.

However, Ross is back at full health and looks like his former self thus far in 2023.

He’s been shaking defensive backs out of their shoes.

That boy @_jross8 had him looking lost for a second 😮‍💨 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/PYjAoUWgvU — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) July 28, 2023

He also made a great catch Sunday.

Nice grab by Justyn Ross pic.twitter.com/vDyWq6smYi — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 30, 2023

Reports out of Kansas City allude to the possibility that Ross could be ready to make an impact.

Alright, might have to start entertaining the #Chiefs Justyn Ross as a contributor train.



Caught a beautiful Mahomes back shoulder pass on a fly while being guarded by Joshua Williams.



Might be his most productive day of camp. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 30, 2023

One particular clip stands out. It’s downright disrespectful in the best way.

Ross — who is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, — made the defensive back disappear. He created so much separation from his defender that he was able to reach behind his back and dry his hands on a towel before making the catch.

SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEESH! Don’t sleep on Justyn Ross.

If he is healthy, he could be a really crucial contributor for the Chiefs!