Kansas City Chiefs Ran Basically The Same Play Twice Against The Eagles, And Both Went For Wide-Open Touchdowns

Videos by OutKick

Much of the talk coming out of the Super Bowl surrounds how the Kansas City Chiefs offensive gameplan took down the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defense.

The Eagles set records for sacks this season, but did not drop Patrick Mahomes once in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs offensive line played great football, but the play calling was excellent.

Of course, that means people will claim Eric Bieniemy is a genius who is blocked from being a head coach by racism, but that’s for another day. Well, actually, I already did that, so just go read it.

Andy Reid, along with Bieniemy and Mahomes, put on a masterclass in the second half of the Super Bowl.

The best way to illustrate this is with a pair of plays that went for scores.

Chiefs burn Eagles twice with same play in the Super Bowl, less than three minutes apart

Both plays come in nearly the exact same situation too. The plays both begin from the Eagles five-yard line. And, they come on third down.

The Chiefs line up in virtually the same formation on both. Though, on one they line up Travis Kelce in the slot and within the other, he’s lined up in a more traditional tight end set up.

Both plays begin with the outside receiver on the two-receiver side going in motion. On one, they use Skyy Moore. On the other, it’s Kadarius Toney.

Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, one of two times the exact same play went for Chiefs TDs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Moore and Toney go in motion, and the center snaps the ball with the receivers moving towards the line of scrimmage. Once the ball is snapped, the receiver immediately stops and goes back towards the sideline.

The Eagles DBs, clearly confused, leave them completely uncovered. This is understandable on the first play — but how do the Chiefs run the exact same play, from the exact same spot in the exact same situation less than 10 minutes later (real-time, game time it was less than three minutes) with no adjustment?

COPY & PASTE 😳



wild how these plays look when lined up



watching film, the Chiefs found that the Eagles defense would pass off the motion man to prevent being burned on a jet sweep…



but if the man in motion ran even w the #2 receiver, stopped & reversed, he would be wide open pic.twitter.com/l4as8YF9wk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023

The only practical thing the Chiefs did differently was to flip the field. On the first, they ran the play to the left side of the formation. For the second iteration, they flipped to the right side.

It makes perfect sense the Chiefs would try the play again — it worked perfectly the first time. But how did Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon — who is currently interviewing for head coaching vacancies — not alert his team to the potential of them running it again?

Not only that, but the Eagles couldn’t guard a very similar play against the Jaguars. So, the Chiefs borrowed it and ran their own version. Twice.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs were playing chess, not checkers, in the Super Bowl.

Checkmate.