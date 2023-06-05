Kansas City Chiefs Mourn Passing Of Norma Hunt, The First Lady Of Football

Videos by OutKick

Norma Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the mother of team’s current CEO Clark Hunt, died Sunday. She was 85.

The family announced her death via a statement released by the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind,” the statement reads. “Her joy and zeal for life were infectious.”

We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 4, 2023

Hunt — sometimes called “The First Lady of Football” — attended all 57 Super Bowls.

She even helped name sports’ biggest event. According to Fox News, her husband Lamar had suggested the “Super Bowl” name to the NFL because of a Super Ball toy Norma had bought their two children, Clark and Daniel.

“Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams,” the family wrote. “She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way — from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.”

Norma’s husband Lamar Hunt died in 2006.

“She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports,” the statement continued. “The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.”

Sports World Pays Tribute to Norma Hunt

After the news of her death, condolences poured in from athletes, NFL personnel and even politicians. Norma clearly had an impact far beyond the game.

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

I join Chiefs Kingdom in mourning the loss of Norma Hunt, who shaped sports in the Kansas City metro and across the country. The Chiefs as we know and love them today would not be the same without her leadership. https://t.co/oVyLJRnMCT — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) June 5, 2023

My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. https://t.co/8RSmWgSVbS — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) June 4, 2023

Heaven gained an angel🙏🏼💔 https://t.co/6iHqdXKdf8 — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) June 4, 2023

So saddened about Mrs. Hunt’s passing. She gave me my start in the league via the Norma Hunt Player Personnel Internship and opened doors for so many women. May she forever rest in peace. 🕊️ #normahunt https://t.co/qIVwzEkqkk — Ashley Smith (@iameashleysmith) June 5, 2023

Deepest condolences to the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs organization. Norma carried herself with such class and grace. She always greeted me with a smile and immediately wanted to know how my kids were doing. Rest in peace. https://t.co/aW0g0Wwh6H — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) June 5, 2023

Thoughts and prayers extended to the Hunt family with the passing of Norma Hunt. An incredible woman who, like her late husband Lamar, leaves a lasting legacy🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 5, 2023

Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl.



Her impact on the @Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever. ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/uWlJKpraV5 — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

In Super Bowl I, Norma Hunt watched the Green Bay Packers beat her Kansas City Chiefs.

Fitting that her final Super Bowl was a Chiefs victory.