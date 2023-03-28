South Carolina Hooper Left Hilariously Unfazed By All-Time Dramatic, Entirely Unsuccessful Flop During March Madness

Videos by OutKick

South Carolina women’s basketball has become one of the most dominant programs of all-time in Dawn Staley’s 15 years as head coach. The Gamecocks won just 10 games in her very first season at the helm, and have since won at least 25 games in 11 of the last 12 years.

As the reigning national champions from 2021/22, South Carolina is again on a warpath at 36-0. It has won its first four games of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed by a combined total of 293-203 and beat multiple regular season opponents by more than 50 points, which is downright demoralizing dominance.

Leading the charge is the scoring duo of Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston. Right behind them, as the team’s second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer is Kamilla Cardoso. The 6-foot-7 center is an absolute force in the paint and was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year as a result.

Kamilla Cardoso is unfair man 😅 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jxzfV7GjCG — The Hoodie and The Headband (@TheHandHShow) March 25, 2023

And she can run with the best of them.

Cardoso had five rebounds and eight points in the Gamecocks’ 11-point Elite Eight win over No. 2 seed Maryland. The Terrapins simply did not have an answer for when she got the ball down low.

Kamilla Cardoso



What a finish pic.twitter.com/QdfWLg83wa — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 28, 2023

Unable to stop Cardoso, Maryland turned to its last resort— acting. Terrapins guard Diamond Miller submitted her performance for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Miller tried her best to establish position on Cardoso. Cardoso wasn’t having it and gave it right back with a relatively light, harmless shove.

Down went Miller. She went flying! It was a valiant attempt at a flop, but did not draw the call.

Cardoso did not even acknowledge the flailing turtle. Instead, she just stood in place with an unfazed look on her face and let her arm hang as Miller got back to her feet and continued on with the play.

Kamilla Cardoso was not having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywTvIdyfN5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2023

Miller’s flop fell flat and Cardoso, a seasoned veteran on the nation’s best team, simply wasn’t having any of it. Incredible reaction.