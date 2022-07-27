MMA Fighter Kamila Smogulecka Is Poland’s Paige VanZant

Polish MMA fighter Kamila Smogulecka is drawing some comparisons to another smokeshow mixed martial artist: none other than Bare Knuckle beauty Paige VanZant.

It’s not hard to see why. Much like Paige, Kamila is finding much more success on social media than in the octagon. And much like Paige, she’s been cashing in on her looks.

It does beg the question, though: why get punched in the face if you don’t have to? Apparently, she enjoys it.

She currently holds a 2-3 record in five professional fights. Her last fight was a loss via unanimous decision back in June at something called High League 3.

As many are aware, Paige’s fighting career is currently holding on by the thinnest of threads. As a result she’s branched out into all sorts of other “careers” and has found a ton of success.

Take the path with less punches to the face, it’s paved in gold

Kamila appears to be following a similar path to the one Paige has taken. It’s a path that many are going down these days and it’s a path that has her mopping the floor with the competition.

The Polish beauty’s online stats are much more impressive than her current 2-3 MMA record.

She goes by the name Zusje and boasts over 3.6 million Instagram followers to along with an insane 7.9 million followers on TikTok. Not to leave any money on the table, Zusje is also on OnlyFans.

Look, I’m not going to pretend to know what all of the TikTok trends are about. There’s a ton of puzzling content on the app, and Zusje’s account isn’t immune to that. But have no worries, not all is lost.

You can’t take puzzling content to more than 7 million people and keep them coming back for more. You have to sprinkle in some eye-catching content from time to time, which she does nicely.

There’s a reason for the Paige VanZant comparisons. Is she on that level yet? While she does have an impressive following, I’m not ready to crown her.

I will say there’s a ton of potential and we should be keeping our eye on her.