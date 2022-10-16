Florida Football Player Posts NSFW Instagram Story Appearing To Call Out His Own Team

Florida football came close to beating LSU on Saturday night, but couldn’t quite get the job done. After the game, one Gators wide receiver appeared to unleash his frustration on Instagram.

In the game, Florida fell behind 42-21 at the end of the third quarter. From there, Anthony Richardson made things interesting after the Golden Band From Tigerland tried to ruin Tom Petty night in Gainesville.

However, despite scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Gators were unable to climb all of the way back and lost by 10 to their cross-division rivals. Brian Kelly moved to 5-2 in his first season at the helm in Baton Rouge and Billy Napier fell to 4-3 in his first season at Florida.

During the game, Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 15-of-25 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. Eight different receivers caught a pass in the loss, but none of them were hauled-in by redshirt freshman Kahleil Jackson.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound pass-catcher, is a third-generation Florida football player. His grandfather was one of the first African-American scholarship players in Gainesville, and his father and uncle played under Steve Spurrier.

Following the loss, a photo from Jackson’s private Instagram story started to surface on social media. It appeared to be attached to postgame sentiments, though there is no definitive way to know whether he posted it before, during, or after the game. Either way, Jackson was frustrated.

He posted a NSFW message that read “F—k this team.”

Again, there is no official confirmation about the post. The “team” that Jackson was referring could have been LSU, and it could have been posted during halftime or pregame.

However, it would be strange to post “this team” and not “LSU.” Or “the Tigers.” Or even “that team.” Instead, Jackson said “this,” which would presumably refer to his team, Florida. Not a good situation.

Regardless of who, what or when, Jackson learned a lesson on Saturday night. His “close friends” Instagram story list needs to be trimmed down. Nobody can be trusted!