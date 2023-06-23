Jutta Leerdam Cools Down From The Heat In A Pool

Videos by OutKick

Jutta Leerdam hit the water in order to make sure she didn’t overheat.

The Dutch athlete is one of the best speed skaters in the world, and is currently dating social media star turned boxer Jake Paul.

Her rise over the past couple years has been something to behold. She’s incredibly popular online, and currently has more than 4.2 million Instagram followers.

With summer here and hot weather consuming everyone, Leerdam let her millions of fans know she was “cooling down” in a pool and made sure to chronicle it all.

Jutta Leerdam isn’t a stranger to going viral.

Leerdam is an absolute star on the ice. Only someone with their head in the sand would disagree. She’s won multiple major medals in her career including a silver at the winter Olympics in Beijing.

There’s no doubt at all she’s a force to be reckoned with on the ice. Leerdam doesn’t struggle to impress whenever she straps on the blades.

Her resume speaks for itself.

However, dominating on the ice isn’t Leerdam’s only skill. Not even close. She goes viral on a regular basis, and that skill has only helped grow her incredible following.

She understands what people are interested in engaging with online, and has absolutely no problem delivering on a regular basis.

The fact she’s dating Jake Paul is really a minor detail in the big picture when it comes to what Jutta Leerdam is all about.

It definitely appears she’s ready to obliterate social media this summer, and that’s good news for all of her followers.

The content train from Jutta Leerdam marches on!