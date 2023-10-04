Foreign NBA Player Complains About Americans Owning Guns, Wants Them Banned

Videos by OutKick

Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic isn’t a fan of Americans owning guns.

Owning firearms is enshrined in the Bill of Rights with the Second Amendment, and the United States of America has a very proud gun culture.

At the same time, the issue is incredibly divisive. Some people love the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, and some people absolutely despise the fact regular citizens have access to firearms.

The Suns center from Bosnia and Herzegovina definitely falls in the latter category, judging from some comments made Monday.

Jusuf Nurkic complains about Americans owning guns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For some reason, Nurkic used his media availability Monday to attack gun ownership and the fact people can be armed.

“I still don’t know why everybody have so many guns. I feel like, I still don’t understand to this day, because I feel the kids should be safe in our schools. I think personally, when you see even the fake guns, whatever, come up on social media and kids in schools it’s a bad thing and sometimes you can’t control certain things with this media. All the social media we have platforms, but I think our kids, you know, if we can, secure them the better world going forward it will definitely be without guns,” the Bosnia and Herzegovina native claimed when asked what he didn’t understand about America.

Nurkic also tied gun ownership to wars and immediately added, “All these wars around the world definitely aren’t good for anyone for the people going through that for no reason.”

Jusuf Nurkic turned what was a fun question into addressing the number of guns in America and wishing people didn't have them for the safety of kids. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EIZnmufpN3 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 2, 2023

Nurkic wants to take guns away.

Is there anything more annoying than foreigners coming to America and complaining about the rights we have in the USA? It’s the absolute worst. If a person hates our rights, then don’t come here. Stay in Europe where *checks notes* crime is exploding.

Furthermore, the fact Nurkic is making these comments makes it even more tone-deaf. A little history lesson for everyone.

The United States and NATO had to intervene in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s to stop a genocide being carried out by Bosnian Serbs, including a massacre of more than 7,000 Muslim refugees in Srebrenica.

Jusuf Nurkic complains about guns in America, apparently unaware of the history of his own country. (Photo by Kevin Weaver/Getty Images)

The unarmed were gunned down and slaughtered for years by forces loyal to Slobodan Milošević. Without American intervention, many more would have died than the tens of thousands killed in cold blood.

If anyone should understand why people want to be armed, you’d think it’d be someone who came from a country where innocent people were cut down.

The Bosnian war saw the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent people. The war ended when America and NATO intervened to protect the innocent. (photo by Rikard Larma)

Yet instead of being grateful for being in America and being grateful for our government saving the Croats and Bosniaks population in the region, Jusuf Nurkic wants to ban guns and lecture Americans on how they’re bad. Read a history book, Jusuf, before lecturing Americans about gun ownership. It’s truly mind-boggling how someone from where he’s from could make these comments without a second thought.