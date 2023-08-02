What Position Justin Thomas Has To Finish In The Wyndham Championship To Earn A Spot Into The FedEx Cup Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

It’s do-or-die time for Justin Thomas this week at the Wyndham Championship. Without a strong showing this week in North Carolina the 2017 FedEx Cup champion will miss out on this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and, in the process, may destroy any hope of making the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Having said that there is still a very real chance JT does enough this week to get inside the Top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and punch his ticket into the first playoff event in Memphis.

Given that Thomas isn’t the only one battling for a spot with many players floating on the bubble, there are a few different scenarios that would push him inside of the Top 70.

Justin Thomas needs a big-time week at the Wyndham Championship to earn a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A top-five finish at the Wyndham would all but guarantee Thomas a playoff spot, beyond that, things get a bit more complicated.

According to CBS Sports, a Top-10 finish would give Thomas a better than 50-50 shot at sneaking inside the Top 70 with needed help from some players around the bubble. A solo 18th-place finish and Thomas would need “a lot” of help from the rest of the field to earn a playoff spot.

According to stats guru Justin Ray, Thomas holds an 11.5% probability of making it inside the Top 70 by the end of the week.

To say Thomas has struggled this season would be putting things mildly as he arguably finds himself in the middle of the worst slump since his first full season on Tour.

JT missed the cut in three of this year’s four major championships and has just one Top Five finish to his name, which came at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Overall, he’s missed six cuts in 19 starts this season with nine Top 25s under his belt.