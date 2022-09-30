Justin Thomas And Shane Lowry Team Up To Make Fun Of Bryson DeChambeau’s Cringy Video

Bryson DeChambeau shared a video mocking himself and his recent encounter with a rope at the LIV Golf event in Chicago. The video was all sorts of cringe, which meant Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry simply had to make fun of DeChambeau on social media.

For anyone that missed it, DeChambeau lost a battle with a gallery rope in Chicago. He took the rope to the face and fell to the ground as if he had been shot. It was arguably the most dramatic reaction ever displayed on a golf course.

While DeChambeau was not laughing in the moment, after a few days had passed he decided to mock himself. The 29-year-old brought together some of his buddies at the Professional World Long Drive World Championship for a sarcastic video of himself successfully ducking underneath a rope.

While it’s a completely innocent video, that doesn’t mean it isn’t cringe, also.

Shane Lowry, who hasn’t been shying away from speaking his mind as of late, shared the video to his 276,000 followers on Twitter. He couldn’t decide if the video of Bryson was worse or the 100% chance of rain for Friday’s round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews.

Justin Thomas chose which of the two things were worse.

Hint: he did not choose the weather forecast.

I vote the first! 😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 29, 2022

Albeit a lighthearted one, this is yet another wrinkle added to the ongoing battle between LIV golfers and PGA Tour players.

You have to give the nod to Thomas, Lowry, and the Tour in this scenario.